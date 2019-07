Meter reader terminated, SDO suspended

MULTAN, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) ::Mepco Melsi division Executive Engineer Operations Mushtaq Ahmad issued termination order for meter reader Tanveer Akhtar, while GM Nasir Rasheed suspended SDO Fazal Pur subdivision Rajanpur, Fahad, over unsatisfactory performance.

Meanwhile, deputy manager regional complaint center Mepco Irfan Siddique listened to complaints of 24 consumers appeared before him in an open court and issued order to resolve their complaints immediately.