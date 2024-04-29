Open Menu

Meter Tampering, Gas Theft Main Reasons Behind Over Billing In Balochistan: Tarar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM

The Federal Law Minister says the losses in the Quetta region is around fifty-five percent and the government is working on this issue to facilitate consumers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2024) Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said massive meter tampering and gas theft are the main reasons behind over billing and extra service charges in Balochistan, especially in Quetta, by the Sui Gas Company.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice moved by Haji Jamal Shah Kakar in the National Assembly, the Minister said losses in the Quetta region is around fifty-five percent and the government is working on this issue to facilitate consumers.

The Law Minister also laid the Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024” before the House.

Responding to another Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar informed the House the National Highway Authority has allocated around 960 million rupees for the maintenance and repair of the Chakdara-Upper Dir road.

He said the maintenance work will likely be completed by the end of the next month.

At the outset, the House offered fateha for the departed soul of former Member of the National Assembly Afzal Hussain Tarar, who was also the father of MNA Saira Afzal Tarar.

