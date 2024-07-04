Open Menu

Metrix Pakistan 3rd Edition Youth Summit 2024, A Resounding Success At UET Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM

Metrix Pakistan 3rd edition Youth Summit 2024, a resounding success at UET Abbottabad

The third edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit at the University of Engineering and Technology, Abbottabad, marked a significant success which draw over 3500 participants from diverse backgrounds

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The third edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit at the University of Engineering and Technology, Abbottabad, marked a significant success which draw over 3500 participants from diverse backgrounds.

The summit featured sessions with leaders from various sectors, nurturing young minds to excel in today’s world. It also provided exciting opportunities for networking, enabling attendees to connect with tech giants and explore potential collaborations.

District Youth Officer Abbottabad Talal Saleem, inaugurated the summit. He emphasized the critical role of technology in today’s world and highlighted its significance to the audience. He stressed the importance of empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promoting their talent, praising Metrix Pakistan's efforts in supporting these initiatives.

The event also included over 30 exhibitors, food stalls, and an idea pad competition, making it the largest youth summit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of attendance.

Exhibitors showcased innovative projects and products spanning technology, entrepreneurship, art, and design.

The idea pad competition where young innovators pitched their ideas to a panel of judges and winners received prizes and recognition. The event also featured interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions on various topics, including technology, entrepreneurship, and personal development.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to developing the ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on projects related to climate change, women empowerment, and innovation.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our aim is to provide a platform for young people to explore their potential and contribute to the growth of the province," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Abbottabad Young University Of Engineering And Technology Women Event From

Recent Stories

Jinnah Hospital refutes reports of inactive CSSD

Jinnah Hospital refutes reports of inactive CSSD

26 minutes ago
 APP corruption case accused flee from court after ..

APP corruption case accused flee from court after bail rejection

26 minutes ago
 PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points

PSX-100 Index close at 80,282.80 points

26 minutes ago
 London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

London stocks, pound climb as Britons vote

32 minutes ago
 India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise ..

India's World Cup winners return to PM Modi praise, victory parade

32 minutes ago
 CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangemen ..

CS, IGP address jirga, reviews security arrangements for Muharram

32 minutes ago
On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces cris ..

On US Independence Day, Biden candidacy faces crisis

32 minutes ago
 IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

IHC disposed off over 1000 cases in June

32 minutes ago
 Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly w ..

Farmers, Agriculture Department urged to jointly work for achieving self-suffici ..

34 minutes ago
 Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympi ..

Seine water quality improves ahead of Paris Olympics: tests

35 minutes ago
 Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrop ..

Mbappe says 'urgent' need to vote after 'catastrophic' French results

35 minutes ago
 Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillan ..

Health ministers direct enhanced dengue surveillance following recent rainy seas ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan