Metrix Pakistan 3rd edition Youth Summit 2024, a resounding success at UET Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The third edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit at the University of Engineering and Technology, Abbottabad, marked a significant success which draw over 3500 participants from diverse backgrounds.

The summit featured sessions with leaders from various sectors, nurturing young minds to excel in today’s world. It also provided exciting opportunities for networking, enabling attendees to connect with tech giants and explore potential collaborations.

District Youth Officer Abbottabad Talal Saleem, inaugurated the summit. He emphasized the critical role of technology in today’s world and highlighted its significance to the audience. He stressed the importance of empowering the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and promoting their talent, praising Metrix Pakistan's efforts in supporting these initiatives.

The event also included over 30 exhibitors, food stalls, and an idea pad competition, making it the largest youth summit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of attendance.

Exhibitors showcased innovative projects and products spanning technology, entrepreneurship, art, and design.

The idea pad competition where young innovators pitched their ideas to a panel of judges and winners received prizes and recognition. The event also featured interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions on various topics, including technology, entrepreneurship, and personal development.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, highlighted the organization’s commitment to developing the ecosystem in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on projects related to climate change, women empowerment, and innovation.

"We are thrilled to see the overwhelming response from the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Our aim is to provide a platform for young people to explore their potential and contribute to the growth of the province," he added.