“Metrix Pakistan Startup Ceremony” Organized To Award Startups For Best Performances
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in collaboration with the district administration has organized “Metrix Pakistan Startup Ceremony” to award Startups for their best performances.
Rs 100,000 each was paid to outstanding Startups and exhibitors, said a press release issued here.
Startups that were awarded at the event included 'Hustlers' by Asfand Yar – an AI-based program that is aimed at helping young unemployed people to create additional income sources.
The other notable startup availing a similar opportunity is 'Cultivita' founded by Alisha Tahir from the Pak-Austria Institute, Haripur that was using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the agriculture industry, the press release added.
"Feedare" run by Yahya is also designed for those in need, proving a good social justice statement. On the other hand, Basket Maker, a start-up by Noor ul and Mudassir symbolized the actual creativity of local artisans for the traditional art works for the modern business world.
These four were chosen as the best performers, it added.
Their ideas to design and develop new products and commitment to problem solving called for well deserved cash remuneration.
Besides the startups, the artists and the exhibitors who were involved in the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 4th Edition were also awarded with cash prizes.
Metrix Pakistan’s CEO, Hassan Nisar said, “This ceremony proves how the youth of this country is full of talent and many more people can do wonders in the upcoming years in near future. At Metrix Pakistan, we believe in empowering innovation and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa we want to focus on startup , basically helping the youth to turn their business ideas into successful businesses, and thus support the growth of KPK economy.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Mansehra, Babar Khan Tanoli distributed cash prizes along with shields and certificates among the winners.
District Youth Officer Mansehra, Alam Zeb Khan and others including Qaiser Akash Khan, CEO of Dilijents Systems, Ammad Ali, CEO RankingGrow and Mubasher Rehbar CEO, Rehbar were present on the occasion.
APP/ahn/378
