Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit To Feature Pride Of KP Awards And Digital Innovation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The 6th Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit, scheduled to be held from February 10 to 12, 2025, at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.

Organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the event aims to empower youth and celebrate achievements through a variety of innovative sessions and activities.

According to organizers, the Pride of KP Awards will be the highlight of the summit, scheduled to be presented on February 11, 2025, for the second time. These prestigious awards recognize individuals excelling in fields such as education, healthcare, information technology, entrepreneurship, and climate change. Participants can apply for the awards online at (www.metrix.pk/prideofkp).

They said the summit will also feature prominent policymakers, industry experts, and academicians delivering inspirational talks and sharing insights. The discussions will focus on equipping youth with modern skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.

The summit's engaging activities will include workshops and sessions on artificial intelligence, freelancing, cybersecurity, and e-commerce.

It will also host panel discussions on digital innovation, leadership, and sustainability, along with exhibitions showcasing start-ups, digital marketing strategies, and project showcases.

He said a job fair will provide career opportunities and networking sessions with industry leaders, while hackathons and competitions will foster innovation and problem-solving skills among participants. Cultural exhibits, traditional food stalls, and book fairs will add a local flavor to the event, celebrating the heritage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Students and volunteers contributing to the event will be honored with commendation shields and certificates, he added. Local participants have expressed their enthusiasm for the summit, with Jawad Ali, a university student, stating, "Events like this ignite critical thinking and provide exposure to the modern digital world." Another participant, Aleena Shahzad, commented, "Such initiatives instill positivity and create opportunities for youth to engage with cutting-edge technology."

