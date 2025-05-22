Metro Bus, A Gift Of CM For Faisalabad: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Punjab Bilal Akbar Khan
said on Thursday that metro bus service was a gift by Punjab Chief Minister
Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the people of district.
Chairing a meeting, he said that under BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) project,
orange line and red line metro bus services would be started in the city
Earlier, the minister was briefed by the NESPAK team on the project.
He was informed about the proposed plan and routes of BRT in the meeting.
The minister said that Punjab government was working to align the project
with modern requirements in consultation with the stakeholders.
He said that Metro bus was a mega project and it would provide comfortable
travelling facilities to the people. The future regional development should
also be kept in mind while finalizing the project, he added.
Bilal Akbar said that feeder buses would also be run on both BRT routes
for the convenience of citizens.
He said that work on the project would soon be started after fulfilling all
its legal requirements, adding that alternate traffic routes should also be
framed during the work.
Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir also informed the minister
about the master plan of general bus stand.
Provincial Minister Bilal Akbar Khan also inspected the BRT routes and gave
necessary instructions.
Former MPA Mian Ajmal Asif, Mian Tahir Jamil, Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd)
Nadeem Nasir, Additional Commissioners Amir Raza, Asif Chohan and other
officers were also present on the occasion.
Secretary Transport Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch accompanied the minister.
