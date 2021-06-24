UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metro Bus Catches Fire In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 04:11 PM

Metro bus catches fire in lahore

A metro bus was damaged when a fire erupted in it due to a short circuit near Yadgar on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A metro bus was damaged when a fire erupted in it due to a short circuit near Yadgar on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a fleet of buses was heading for Shahdara.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

When contacted, an official of the Punjab Masstransit Authority told APP that a preliminaryreport suggested that the incident took place due to a spark in a wire of air conditionerinstalled at the bus. However, he added that further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab Metro Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

European Commission on EU-Russia Summit: Bloc to D ..

57 seconds ago

EU Imposes Sanctions on Belarusian Economy

58 seconds ago

Eight killed in shooting in South Africa's Cape To ..

1 minute ago

Delta Coronavirus Variant Cause for Concern - Merk ..

1 minute ago

Webinar on 'Science Diplomacy' on Friday

7 minutes ago

Wasa to detach connections of defaulters after 30t ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.