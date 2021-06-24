Metro bus catches fire in lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A metro bus was damaged when a fire erupted in it due to a short circuit near Yadgar on Thursday.

The incident occurred when a fleet of buses was heading for Shahdara.

On information, the Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

When contacted, an official of the Punjab Masstransit Authority told APP that a preliminaryreport suggested that the incident took place due to a spark in a wire of air conditionerinstalled at the bus. However, he added that further investigation was underway.