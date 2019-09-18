Metro Bus extension project likely to be completed by November

(@imziishan)

The civil work and infrastructure of the Peshawar Morr New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project - is likely to be completed in November this year, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):The civil work and infrastructure of the Peshawar Morr New Islamabad Airport Metro Bus project - is likely to be completed in November this year, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday.

The work on the 25.6 kilometre extension of the metro bus to New Airport had started in January 2017 and was planned to be completed that year to coincide with the inauguration date for the new airport.

He said that the project had been divided into four packages including package-I, an 8km-long stretch from Peshawar Morr to the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), package-II a 3.

8km-long stretch from NUST to the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

Package-III is an 8.3km-long stretch from GT road to the Motorway interchange. The underpasses and bridges of package-IV of the project have been completed.

The route has nine bus stations including NHA station near G-9 signal, Sector G-10, NUST, Sector G-13, GT Road, Badana Kalan, M1-M2 Junction and at the airport, he said. The project comprises eight bridges, 14 underpassesand 28 culverts.

/395