Metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to new airport likely to complete during current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Metro Bus project from Peshawar Morr to new Islamabad International Airport was expected to be completed within current financial year.

In a written reply to the National Assembly by the Ministry of Communication, almost 90 percent work of metro project from Peshawar Morr to airport had been completed so far.

"The project is expected to be completed within current financial year subject to timely release of funds," the written reply said.

The total cost of the project was Rs 14,444 million and the project cost had not escalated due to delay, rather it would be completed with savings.

To another question, the ministry replied that the proposal for construction of Motorway form Peshawar to D.

I Khan was made by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which was considered in the CPEC joint working group on infrastructure meeting held in October, last year.

It was decided that the project will be taken up in next joint working group meeting after completion of feasibility study, design and approval of PCI by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The project would be started after the completion of the requirements by the provincial government and availability of funds.

The ministry further said, there was no proposal with National Highway Authority for construction of motorway from Dunya Balkasar interchange onwards to Multan, Muzaffaragarh and Dera Ismail Khan.