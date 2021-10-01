UrduPoint.com

Metro Bus Project To Be Made Operational By March 2022: NA Told

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:18 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Shaukat Ali on Friday informed the National Assembly that the Metro Bus project from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) would be made operational for commuters by March 2022

During question hour in the Lower House, Shaukat Ali said the tender had already been floated for the procurement of buses and hoped that the procurement of buses would be completed within one month period.

He said the infrastructure work on the Metro Bus has been executed by the National Highway Authority (NHA).

However, certain essential items and equipments such as ticketing system, security surveillance system, ITS, command & control centre, bus depot with ancillaries have not been undertaken by NHA but is required to operationalize the system, he added.

Parliamentary Secretary said that for the purpose a separate PC-1 was prepared by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and has been approved by the government.

Shaukat Ali said that certain works included in the NHA scope is yet to be completed by the Authority such as road safety works and signboards, fixing of Cat-eyes & lane marking, missing light fittings & fixtures, lane separation (N-5 to Airport Turning), walk through gates and luggage scanners, bathroom fitting & fixtures, park & ride facility lighting, data cabin, horticulture works, IESCO and other utility connections.

He said the CDA has already engaged consultants to design the missing facilities like procurement of buses and construction of command and control Centre of the project.

To another question, he said that an anti-beggary squad headed by Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) has been established to eliminate professional beggars from the Federal capital.

Shaukat Ali said that a gang of beggars was recently arrested and action was taken against it as per the law.

He said eight police personnel found hand in gloves with this gang were also terminated.

He said that during the current year a total number of 377 cases were registered against 1,680 accused beggars including facilitators under section 9/10 Vagrancy Act 1958, U/S 328-A PPC and U/S 3 of Anti Human Trafficking Act 2018.

Moreover, Parliamentary Secretary said that 5,547 male children and female children were sent to Child Centre and Edhi Home for rehabilitation.

About the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad, he said that the layout plan of society was approved by CDA in 2009. No further plan has been initiated by current management.

Parliamentary Secretary said that No Objection Certificate of the society was in final stages and all members have to bear expenses of development as per present rates for development.

He said the society was a cooperative project and was developed through member's contribution. However those members who have paid their dues on time according to initial cost of land ore not being charged with current rates.

