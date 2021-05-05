Metro bus service being upgraded

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Vice Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority Malik Abid Hussain, said that the government was considering a comprehensive strategy to use the Punjab Metro bus stations and their corridors to increase the revenue of the bus authority.

He said this while inspecting the decorative work on the sides of Murree Road and Metro Pillars.

In this regard, he said, various options are being considered to use Rawalpindi / Islamabad, Lahore and Multan metro bus stations and their corridors for business purposes.

The Chief Minister has already approved in principle the formation of a separate force for the security of the Punjab Metro Bus Service, which will save the expenditures of the Punjab government spent on security of metro bus services.

Malik Abid Hussain said that the Punjab government was considering various proposals to improve the metro bus service and make it financially self-sufficient. A number of options including making the advertising spots for national and multi-national companies and safe business activities in metro bus stations and corridors are being considered, he added.

These steps of the government will help to improve the quality and services of metro bus and also create new employment opportunities for the people. He said that we are already working to beautify and decorate the metro track pillars falling in the revenue limits of PHA with the help of the private sector and under the supervision of PHA Chairman and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Asif Mahmood most of the work has been completed in this area.

He said that besides decorating the pillars of the metro bus station with decorative plants and paints, various types of plants and flowers are being decorated on the divider line of Murree Road under the track and it is the equal responsibility of the people to protect them accompanied with PHA staff. This decorative work will not only enhance the beauty of the city but also help in reducing the environmental pollution, he concluded.