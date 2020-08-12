UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metro Bus Service Resumes Its Service From Today

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Metro bus service resumes its service from today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Metro Bus service in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has resumed from Wednesday under government's strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to facilitate citizens which remained suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the local administration has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). There was a ban on traveling in Metro Bus without having a seat, whereas, wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

The operations of Metro Bus service were suspended from March 23 after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, electronic channels reported.

Riders will have to observe preventive and proactive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks in metro buses, and within its premises," Metro bus officials in Islamabad assured.

Preventive measures would also be strictly followed by all passengers and staff in metros buses, an official said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Metro Rawalpindi March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 12 August 2020

27 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

9 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

13 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

13 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.