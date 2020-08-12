Metro bus service resumes its service from today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Metro Bus service in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has resumed from Wednesday under government's strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to facilitate citizens which remained suspended due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

According to details, the local administration has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). There was a ban on traveling in Metro Bus without having a seat, whereas, wearing face masks has been declared mandatory.

The operations of Metro Bus service were suspended from March 23 after the government imposed lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, electronic channels reported.

Riders will have to observe preventive and proactive health measures, including maintaining physical distance from others and wearing face masks in metro buses, and within its premises," Metro bus officials in Islamabad assured.

Preventive measures would also be strictly followed by all passengers and staff in metros buses, an official said.