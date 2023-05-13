UrduPoint.com

Metro Bus Service Resumes Operation In Twin Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Metro Bus Service resumes operation in twin cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The Metro Bus service on Saturday resumed operation in the twin cities, after four-day suspension due to violent protests.

The Metro Bus Service between Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained suspended for four consecutive days after it was shut following the eruption of violent protests after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan.

The service was suspended on May 9 after Shamshabad, 6th Road, and Faizabad metro stations were vandalized by the protesters. The protesters also broke glasses and CCTV cameras and damaged the washrooms of the Committee Chowk Station. The protesters also looted nearly Rs 0.5 million from the ticketing booth of the Sixth Road station. The whole station and ticketing booths were destroyed.

The suspension of the metro bus service also caused over Rs 100 million in losses to the exchequer. More than 160,000 people travel in metro buses between the twin cities on a daily basis.

The metro bus facility is a big relief for the working class, labourers, students, public servants and private employees who daily commute in Metro buses.

When Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, violent protests started in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the protesters vandalized public and private properties and installations including Metro Bus Stations in the twin cities.

The protesters had set the Sixth Road Metro Bus Station on fire.

The public was facing difficulty commuting due to the suspension of the metro bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Asif, a private employee said that he works in Islamabad and the Metro Bus was the best and easy way to reach his workplace on time.

He said that due to the suspension of the service, he had to hire private transport which was making a big hole in his pocket.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Fire Metro Road Faizabad Rawalpindi May From Best Million Employment

Recent Stories

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing so ..

Indian filmmaker accuses Imran Khan of stealing song from his film

56 minutes ago
 FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations wi ..

FNC discusses enhancing parliamentary relations with Speaker of Senate of Burund ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism a ..

Punjab govt to form JIT to investigate vandalism after Imran Khan’s arrest

1 hour ago
 Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning ..

Waqar Younis congratulates Imran Khan for winning 'fight'

3 hours ago
 Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head co ..

Grant Bradburn confirmed as Pakistan men's head coach

3 hours ago
 ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial ..

ISPR dismisses rumours about imposition of martial law

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.