Metro bus service suspended in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Metro Bus service has been suspended in Rawalpindi following violent protests.

The public is facing difficulty commuting due to the suspension of the metro bus service in Rawalpindi.

The service was suspended after Shamshabad, 6th Road, and Faizabad metro stations were vandalized by violent protesters.

Police are conducting raids against protesters in different parts of the city.

According to a police spokesman, 190 people have been arrested by the Rawalpindi police as a result of a crackdown against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s leaders, workers, and supporters to maintain law and order.

He said, "190 people have been arrested so far in four FIRs registered in Civil Lines, Waris Khan, City and Sadiqabad Police Stations." The protesters blocked different city roads including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Shamsabad, Faizabad, Rawat T-Chowk, Waris Khan, Kutchery Chowk, and other areas of Rawalpindi on Tuesday night.

The vehicular traffic on Murree Road was completely blocked on Tuesday night because of the protests and the protesters also pelted stones at the police.