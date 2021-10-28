Metro Bus service to airport to be operational by March 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has engaged Consultants to design the missing facilities for Metro Bus Service to New Islamabad International Airport which will be made operational by CDA in the first quarter of 2022.

The procurement of buses and construction of Command and Control Centre will be ensured in the next four months and the Metro Bus service will be made operational by CDA in the first quarter of 2022, the official source told APP on Thursday.

He said that CDA has also planned to construct a bus depot worth Rs800 million at Peshawar Mor where buses the CDA plans to run on different routes in future would be parked. The idea to use one depot for all buses is aimed at avoiding investing again and again on different depots, he added.

Besides establishing a traffic control room, a smart traffic management system will be introduced to check violations of traffic rules and even overloading by local transports. Directions have been also issued to procure pre-engineered structures and steel frames so that the depot and control center are completed in next four months.

He said a few months ago, the National Highway Authority (NHSA) had handed over the Peshawar Mor for the metro bus project to the civic agency.

After the approval of PC-1, the source said that the process has been started to procure 45 buses which will be run on the route.

He said that infrastructure works on the Metro Bus Service to New Islamabad International Airport has been executed by the National Highway Authority. However certain essential items/equipment such as Ticketing System, Security Surveillance System, ITS, Command & Control Centre, Bus Depot with ancillaries etc have not been undertaken by NHA but is required to operationalize the system.

For the purpose, a separate PC-1 was prepared by CDA and has been approved by the Government. Moreover certain works (included in the NHA Scope) is yet to be completed by the Authority; such as road Safety works including signboards, fixing of cat-eyes, lane marking, missing light fittings and fixtures, lane separation, (N-5 to Airport Turning), walkthrough gates and luggage scanners, bathroom fitting and fixtures, park and ride facility, lighting, data cabin, horticulture works, IESCO and other utility connections .

