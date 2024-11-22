Open Menu

Metro Bus Service To Remain Suspended For 4 Days For Construction Work

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:47 PM

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Friday announced temporary suspension of Pakistan Metro Bus Service between Saddar Rawalpindi and Faizabad Islamabad

The service will not be available from Thursday, November 28 to Sunday, December 1 for construction and repair work on the Metro Corridor.

This decision has been taken to facilitate necessary upgrades aimed at improving the performance and safety of the service.

Director General, RDA, Kinza Murtaza expressing regret for any inconvenience caused by the temporary suspension, said, “We understand that this may cause difficulties for the commuters, but these measures are important for the long-term enhancement and repair of the Metro Corridor.

Once the project is completed, it will significantly improve the quality of the corridor, ensuring better and more comfortable travel options for the public.”

She requested the passengers to use alternative travel options during this period and assured that these essential improvements are being made to further enhance public convenience and service quality.

For further information, the citizens can contact the RDA or visit the authority’s official website, the RDA spokesman said.

