Metro bus services partially closed in Rawalpindi

The local administration has closed all the roads linking to Murree road in view of the protest by banned outfit TLP.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) Rawalpindi administration has partially suspended metro bus service for two days.

The serives has been suspended from Saddar to Faizabad.

The local administration also closed all road linking to Murree Road in view of protest of by banned outfit. All markets are also partially closed as the protestors of the banned outfit continue their march to the federal capital.

The government has suspended mobile phone and internet service in several areas of Punjab and citizens are facing severe difficulties as protestors have closed both sides of the GT Road near Kamoke.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had made it clear earlier that nobody would be allowed to take law into their own hands.

He was briefed over the law and order situation across the province while he also reviewed security arrangements for the protection of the citizens. The CM had also directed the concerned authorities to take strict action against those involved in extremism.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, chief secretary and Punjab inspector general were also present in the meeting.

On other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that Rangers have been given powers to maintain law and order situation in Punjab for the next 60 days.

Talking to the reporters in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that Rangers have been summoned for 60 days under Article 147.

The minister said that the Punjab government has been given authority to use Rangers wherever it wants for next 60 days.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said that the banned organization should not dare to blackmail as the organization will no longer be considered a political but a militant organization.

The latest reports suggest that back-door negotiations are underway between the government and the TLP leadership. The talks are taking place in Islamabad.

