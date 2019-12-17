Metro bus to new airport might completes by next March

Almost half of the project of Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to new international Islamabad airport is completed and tentatively it will be completed by March 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th December, 2019) Almost half of the project of Metro Bus Service from Peshawar Morr to new international Islamabad airport is completed and tentatively it will be completed by March 2020.This was told to the meeting of Senate's Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Reforms , which was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani here at the Parliament House.The meeting was apprised that two phases of the of metro bus project from Peshawar Morr to new airport is completed and work on the remaining two is in progress.The committee was also informed that toll rates of M-1 and M-2 motorways have been increased proportionately in accordance with the terms of contract and the average number of vehicles that uses the motorway.The rates of M-1 (ISB-PESH) from 2005 to 2021 have gone from 80 to 240 for cars, 100 to 400 for wagons, mini bus 140 to 550 for minibus and 210 to 790 for buses.

Rates of M-2 (ISB-LHR) from 1997 to 2020 have gone from 200 to 750 for cars, 300 to 1250 for wagons, 300 to 1760 for minibus and 450 to 2510 for buses. The Committee was told that 92 billion is required annually to renovate roads and maintain them for excellent use by NHA.While briefing the committee regarding land acquisition method and payment Secretary Planning told the Committee that Punjab will take the lead and propose an amendment which will then be followed by federal and other provincial governments.

The meeting also heard Pakistan Engineering Council on how a mechanism can be devised for effective and efficient preparation of projects at all stages and providing technical assistance to the ministry of planning on project evaluation so as to avoid time delays and cost overrun.

The Committee directed the ministry, PEC and all other relevant stakeholders to sit together and formulate a work plan.Regarding the second phase of the mega project of Right Bank Irrigation and Drainage Project ( RBOD-II, extension from Sehwan to sea) Additional Secretary Sindh irrigation department gave briefing on the project, change in alignment and causes of delays.

For this project 54.99 billion was to be paid by federal government and 7 billion by Sindh government. The project was said to have physical progress of 73 % and financial progress of 64%. The committee observed that the project was a misconceived one and there were problems at every stage where for a 270 kilometres alignment around 200 different contractors were involved.