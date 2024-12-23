Open Menu

Metro Bus Track Repairing To Be Completed By Mid January; Transport Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 07:03 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Minister for Transport, Bilal Akbar Khan said that the construction work of Metro Bus Track will be completed by January 15, as 88 per cent of the work has been completed. He said that the 'sit-in and bad weather' resulted the work delayed.

During his visit at the Metro Bus Station, Saddar on Monday, the minister informed media reps that discussions were underway with the Islamabad administration regarding the repair of the Metro Track (which lies in the Federal capital territory).

He informed that tenders have been issued at the international level for 110 electric buses for Lahore and Rawalpindi, which would provide the people with further comfortable travel facilities.

"CM Maryam Nawaz is taking all possible steps to provide travel facilities to the people, for which Punjab government wants to provide the best transport system in 9 major cities of Punjab", he said and added that the government would control the Punjab Road Safety Authority directly to reduce road accidents through effective traffic management.

Bilal Akbar visited the metro track and inspected the ongoing construction work. Manager Operation Wajid Saleem, Secretary RTA Rashid Ali, Additional DG RDA Owais Manzoor Tarar and related officers were present on the occasion. He appreciated the cleanliness measures taken at the metro stations.

More Stories From Pakistan