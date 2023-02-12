UrduPoint.com

Metro Donates Safety Masks To CDA Sanitary Workers

Published February 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Metro, Pakistan's market leader in retail and wholesale sector, donated 10,000 safety masks for health and sanitary workers of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The safety masks were handed over by Director Corporate Affairs Metro Pervaiz Akhtar to Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal at a meeting held at the CDA office, said a press release.

Expressing his gratitude, the Director Corporate Affairs Metro said, "Metro has donated the safety masks, as part of its Metro care & share initiative, which has in the past also provided relief through essential food and safety supplies to the affectees of national calamities, like recent floods and earthquakes, and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This initiative aims at providing necessary protection to the CDA staff susceptible to health and safety hazards in the line of their duty."In a meeting, it was further agreed that Metro and CDA will partner on environment-friendly initiatives including the tree plantation drive in the city.

The chairman CDA thanked the management of Metro Pakistan for the gesture and reaffirmed his vision of providing necessary support to the private sector for enhancing business activity in Islamabad.

