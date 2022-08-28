Metro Pakistan provides food items for flood affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Metro Pakistan Head of Operations M Thero met Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the Commissioner Office here Sunday and handed over relief goods for the flood victims. The goods included foods, drinks and other edible items.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Metro Pakistan for participating in the relief work in this difficult time.

He said that the people were severely suffered due to rains and floods. The Sindh government, he said is playing its due role to help out the flood affected people and restore their lives. The administration of Karachi is active in helping out the affected families, he said.

The Commissioner thanked him for supporting the affected people in difficult time. He appealed to all institutions and philanthropists to utilize their all out resources in helping out the flood-affected families.

