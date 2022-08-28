UrduPoint.com

Metro Pakistan Provides Food Items For Flood Affected People

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Metro Pakistan provides food items for flood affected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Metro Pakistan Head of Operations M Thero met Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the Commissioner Office here Sunday and handed over relief goods for the flood victims. The goods included foods, drinks and other edible items.

The Commissioner appreciated the efforts of Metro Pakistan for participating in the relief work in this difficult time.

He said that the people were severely suffered due to rains and floods. The Sindh government, he said is playing its due role to help out the flood affected people and restore their lives. The administration of Karachi is active in helping out the affected families, he said.

The Commissioner thanked him for supporting the affected people in difficult time. He appealed to all institutions and philanthropists to utilize their all out resources in helping out the flood-affected families.

APP,SSO

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Flood Metro Sunday All Government Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th August 2022

10 hours ago
 3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

3 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

19 hours ago
 Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party m ..

Govt determine to hold LG elections as per party manifesto: AJK PM

19 hours ago
 Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over ..

Stokes sets up England's series-levelling win over South Africa

19 hours ago
 Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgia ..

Verstappen fastest but Sainz claims pole in Belgian

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.