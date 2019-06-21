UrduPoint.com
Metro Route Inspection Ordered To Find And Fix Lacunae

Fri 21st June 2019

Metro route inspection ordered to find and fix lacunae

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanweer Iqbal Friday ordered contractors of Rs 30 billion Metro Bus project to launch afresh a detailed inspection of the Metro route, from pillar to pillar, to find out lacunae and shortcomings and fix them urgently

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Tanweer Iqbal Friday ordered contractors of Rs 30 billion Metro Bus project to launch afresh a detailed inspection of the Metro route, from pillar to pillar, to find out lacunae and shortcomings and fix them urgently.

Presiding over a meeting to discuss a strategy to check again the civil works and the route, the DG MDA said that a mechanism should also be devised to fix any problem as soon as it occurs.

The meeting was held in the wake of an incident wherein a piece of concrete had fallen on a traffic-busy road near Chungi No 6, though it did not cause any harm to any person.

Tanvir Iqbal said that every contractor would inspect his own segment of the project and they all would submit their reports within next 30 days.

Moreover, inspection would also cover Metro stations' cleanliness, route lights, electric motors, Metro station corridors and fans.

The contractors would face legal action in case of refusing cooperation, the DG MDA said and added that it had been decided to hold meetings every month to keep track of the problems and to solve them.

