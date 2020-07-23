UrduPoint.com
Metrobus Track From Peshawar Mor To New Islamabad Airport To Be Operational By Next Month

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:38 PM

Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to new Islamabad airport to be operational by next month

National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad International Airport would be operational by the end of August

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Capt (Retd) Sikander Qayyum Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metrobus track from Peshawar Mor to the new Islamabad International Airport would be operational by the end of August.

Responding to a quarry from PAC member Riaz Fatyana, he said the project was initially awarded to the Capital Development Authority which later handed over to the NHA.

He said 97 percent construction work of the project was completed and remaining would be completed by the end of the next month.

Explaining the reasons of delay, the NHA chairman said the project had to completed in the month of February but due to COVID-19 many electronic gadgets which were to import from China could not be shipped on time.

He said two days earlier, all the required electronic gadgets were loaded from China on the container and they were on the way.

The communication secretary clarified to the committee that after finishing the construction work, the project would be handed over to the planning division for further action as the NHA's role was only to construct the project and not to run it.

To another question, he said after receiving complaints of overcharging at the restaurants at different stay areas located at Islamabad-Lahore Motorway, special teams were constituted to check the price and take action against those who were overcharging the people.

In between Multan-Sukhar motorway, the NHA chairman said fuel station was provided on northern and southern side at Azam Pur and Och Sharif to facilitate the commuters traveling on this motorway.

About M-9 Motorway, he briefed the PAC that it was declared as motorway but it did not fulfill the criteria to be declared as motorway, however, the NHA was fencing both sides of M-9 to bring it at par with other motorways.

