Metropolis receives first monsoon shower

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The metropolis received light to moderate first rain with strong winds of the monsoon season here on Monday.

The rain with strong winds and thunderstorms was received in different areas including Saddar, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Buffer Zone, Orangi and other areas of the city.

Three people were reportedly killed when a wall of a house collapsed within the limits of Ibrahim Haidari police station, said police and rescue service sources.

The deceased were identified as Babar Ali son of Mukhtiar Ali alias Sardar Ali 24, Khadim Hussain son of Amir Bakhsh 60 and Shabbir 60.

After the rain, the emergency was declared in the city by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhter and the officers and staff of all essential services including Municipal Services, Fire Brigade, Health, Horticulture and Engineering were put on alert.

The Mayor Karachi advised the masses to avoid standing under trees, hoardings and electricity poles.

He also directed that necessary steps should also be taken in KMC hospitals for protection and control of infectious diseases like Dengue and Chickenpox.

Meanwhile Director General Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Asif Ikram also issued orders to set up a Rain Emergency Center at Civic Center Building here.

On the special direction of DG KDA Asif Ikram, in view of the recent expected monsoon rains, the Engineering Department has set up Rain Emergency Centers in various KDA schemes which will continue their services in 3 shifts.

Asif Ikram inspected the record room in the basement and immediately directed to shift the Landhi and Korangi record rooms in the civic center building from the basement to the record room on the 6th floor.

The officials of the KDA have also been assigned at the Emergency Centers include Gulistan-e-Jauhar Site Office Executive Engineer Rahat Fahim : 0300-2377360, Clifton Division Site Office Executive Engineer Syed Mohsin Raza : 0336-3785661, Surjani Town Division : 3587713, Korangi Site Office Executive Engineer Abdul Rashid Sheikh: 0333-2153963, North Karachi Site Office Executive Engineer Pervez Akhtar: 0333-3717714 and Rain Emergency Center Malir closed Site Office Incharge Hafeezullah Sheikh: 0300-3471701 have been established to respond in case of any rain emergency.

The purpose of establishing KDA Rain Emergency Center was to ensure timely drainage process.

DG KDA Asif Ikram directed all concerned officers and staff to ensure their presence and maintain strong coordination with the local bodies.

He said that possible arrangements for drainage should be made ahead of time while cleaning and sanitation process should be completed on an emergency basis. Engineer Civic Center Mechanical Ahmed Ali can also be contacted on 0300-2167662 with regard to the rain emergency.