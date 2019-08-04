Metropolis wearing green, white look ahead of Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :With the commencement of August, the provincial capital seems getting ready to celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm and fervor.

The city is wearing a green-and-white look with national flags displayed in every part of the city, ahead of the Independence Day, to be observed on August 14.

People belonging to every walk of life, especially youngsters seem busy decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags as the nation starts preparations to celebrate its independence, won in 1947.

Stalls of different Azadi accessories are surrounded by youngsters who are eagerly waiting for the Independence Day (I-Day) celebrations.

Many shops, vehicles and motorcycles on all roads could be seen decorated with green and white colour in the city, while several families have covered rooftops of their cars and wind-screens with the national flags.

Fawad Ali, a youngster, told this scribe that the display of bunch of stalls along the roadside in the main markets and roads had become centre of attraction for most of the youngsters.

Saleem Mirza, a roadside vendor at the Circular Road, said that huge rush of children and youngsters could be observed in the evening, buying flags and stickers for decorating their cars and vans which reflect their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm.

A big financial activity started with the commencement of August as everyone was involved in decorating his belongings in the city, he added.

Naima, a customer with her child, said that her children had decorated home and car with buntings and flags, adding that they would also wear Azadi shirts they purchased from a stall in the city.

"I see huge rush of children and youngsters at these stalls while going back to home in the evening every day since the start of August, which reflects their patriotism and enthusiasm," she added.

Faiqa Ali, student of a university, said that she wanted to paint national flag on her face and enjoy a car ride with her friends carrying flag on August 14.

A taxi driver said he had already hoisted the national flag on his taxi car to show his deep love for the country. Similarly, one can also see young girls buying green dresses to mark the day.