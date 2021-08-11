Metropolis wears green look ahead of 75th Independence Day

UrduPoint.com

The Punjab capital has worn green and white colour ahead of Pakistan's 75th Independence Day to be celebrated on Friday, August 14

A number of stalls have been set up in different parts of the metropolis with attractive green and white accessories since the countdown for the Independence Day celebrations started.

Display of national flags, bunting, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories are being seen on stalls set up at the big and small markets, main avenues and streets of the city. Though the Covid-19 pandemic affected the hustle and bustle, however, a good number of citizens along with their children are visiting these stalls.

The preparations for the Independence Day festivity are in full swing. A number of patriotic youngsters especially children rush to these stalls daily for buying these accessories especially flags and buntings to decorate their vehicles and houses to finalize their preparations.

Samina Pervaiz, resident of Gulshan Ravi here told this scribe at Anarakali Bazaar that her children are excited and bought several accessories to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day with zeal and zest.

"The stalls carrying green and white-coloured Jashan-i-Azadi accessories set up at different nook and corners have not only added a charm to the beauty of the metropolis but also given a message of patriotism to the citizens", she said.

An amazing thing is display of several stalls of plants in the area of Gulberg by the Forest department where the citizens could take plants free of cost.

Arsal Bajwa, a citizen who was taking plants, said that it is the best to plant a tree for the next generation on the Independence Day. He said the idea of tree plantation on August 14 would make the day more purposeful and contribute to reduce environmental hazards being faced by the country.

A vendor Tahir Afzal said that the Independence Day brought a big business activity with it and people earned a good money from this activity.

The shopkeepers are expecting a good business this year as the previous year was not too good due to the pandemic.

Major activities of the Independence Day were observed at Samanabad Mor, Anarakali, DHA, Township, Baghbanpura, urdu Bazar, Shah Alam market and other areas.

