UrduPoint.com

Metropolis Wears Green, White Colour To Celebrate Diamond Jubilee Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Metropolis wears green, white colour to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The metropolis of Lahore has worn green and white colour as preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations are in full swing in the city like in other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the country and decorated its railway stations, headquarters and other buildings with national flag, buntings and green lights.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and special programmes will be held at the railway headquarters, Walton academy and railway police headquarters on August 14.

Roads and other big buildings are also being decorated with green and white flags, lights and buntings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Independence August

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

43 minutes ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

55 minutes ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

3 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Production Process to its Commu ..

Realme Unveils its Production Process to its Community with a Visit to its Assem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.