Metropolis wears green, white colour to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The metropolis of Lahore has worn green and white colour as preparations for the 75th Independence Day celebrations are in full swing in the city like in other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the country and decorated its railway stations, headquarters and other buildings with national flag, buntings and green lights.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies and special programmes will be held at the railway headquarters, Walton academy and railway police headquarters on August 14.

Roads and other big buildings are also being decorated with green and white flags, lights and buntings.