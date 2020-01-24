Metropolitan authority ordered to improve recovery target

Commissioner Shanul Haq ordered the metropolitan authority to improve recovery target, take action against wall chalking and encroachments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : Commissioner Shanul Haq ordered the metropolitan authority to improve recovery target, take action against wall chalking and encroachments.

Visiting the metropolitan office here on Friday, he checked presence of staff and reviewed performance.

He expressed concern over unlawful slaughter houses in the city and issued direction to launch an action.