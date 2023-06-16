Metropolitan budget to be presented soon: Mayor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Friday directed for preparing the budget of Capital Metropolitan Government for the financial year 2023-24, keeping in view the interest of the people.

Presiding over a meeting with regard to the annual budget, Haji Zubair Ali directed for preparation of the budget 2023-24 at the earliest while keeping interests of the local people in view.

He hoped that the annual budget session would be held soon at the Council Hall.

He said that funds would be allocated for elected representatives of the local government.

The Mayor also directed for allocating funds for solarization of the mosques and other development projects.

The meeting was attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government, Sayed Waqas Ali Shah, Director East, Rehman Khattak, Director Finance, Naseem Kundi, XEn, Hidayat Ullah, Admn Officer Khudai Nazar, Engineer Riaz and relevant officers.