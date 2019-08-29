UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Commissioner Receives Donation Of Trees For Karachi Zoo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Metropolitan Commissioner receives donation of trees for Karachi Zoo

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Thursday received the donation of 3000 plants and saplings for Karachi Zoo here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Thursday received the donation of 3000 plants and saplings for Karachi Zoo here.

Those trees and saplings were donated by different organizations for the city while Director Karachi Zoo Mansoor Qazi was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Saif said that tree plantation was need of the hour because the world is facing challenges of environmental degradation.

He said that on the directive of the Mayor Karachi KMC planting trees on different locations in the city and also in the Karachi Zoo.

He said that trees like Moringa, Benan, Neem, people, Chieko, Jaman and Imli were planted in the Zoo which were donated by different organizations.

He said that Director Zoo Mansoor Qazi and his whole team working hard in this connection.

This is not only a place for wild animals but also a great treasure of botanical species, he added.

He said that some of the trees are 100 or 150 years old which are spread on a big part of the Zoo and he also offered students to come for research on them.

Related Topics

Karachi World

Recent Stories

55th BoG meeting in Lahore on Friday

16 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

NASA's Eco stress detects Amazon fires from space

3 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes for making all out efforts ..

3 minutes ago

Two minor children dead bodies found in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Sukkur police step up security for Muharram proces ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.