Metropolitan Commissioner receives donation of trees for Karachi Zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Thursday received the donation of 3000 plants and saplings for Karachi Zoo here.

Those trees and saplings were donated by different organizations for the city while Director Karachi Zoo Mansoor Qazi was also present on the occasion, said a statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Saif said that tree plantation was need of the hour because the world is facing challenges of environmental degradation.

He said that on the directive of the Mayor Karachi KMC planting trees on different locations in the city and also in the Karachi Zoo.

He said that trees like Moringa, Benan, Neem, people, Chieko, Jaman and Imli were planted in the Zoo which were donated by different organizations.

He said that Director Zoo Mansoor Qazi and his whole team working hard in this connection.

This is not only a place for wild animals but also a great treasure of botanical species, he added.

He said that some of the trees are 100 or 150 years old which are spread on a big part of the Zoo and he also offered students to come for research on them.