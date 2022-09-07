UrduPoint.com

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Holds Prize Distribution Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad holds prize distribution ceremony

A prize distribution ceremony on Wednesday was organized by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) among the winning students of different schools of the twin cities Islamabad/Rawalpindi in connection with defense day

The Director sports Culture and Tourism of Capital Development Authority Aamir Shehzad attended the event as a chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.

The game show included competition of painting, sketching, quiz and tableau.

Asifa Malik from CDA Model School and Zeenab Sohail from AIIMS education System School won the first prize in the painting competition.

Anam Shahid and Pir Imad from ICAS School won the second place, whereas Zainab Mohsin from Super Nova School and Affan Saeed from AIIMS Education System School stood third in the competition.

In speech competition, Kahdija, Maryam and Shaheen Azhar got first, second and third position respectively, while OPF and Educator school won the quiz competition.

