Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) upgrading public parks, play grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started the up-gradation of parks, different playgrounds and greenbelts in the capital city which would considerably add beauty to the city.

Senior official of MCI said through print media advertisement sought suggestions for up-gradation of different playgrounds, beautification of greenbelts and uplift of different roundabouts of the city to provide improved facilities to its residents and to practically involve the private sector in beautification process of the city.

He said MCI has received a very encouraging and positive response from many organizations, particularly from multinational companies.

He said MCI has started development of an Arabian styled park in union council Lohi Bher which would not only provide recreational facilities but also help promote healthy activities in the area.

Efforts were initiated by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) aimed at beautifying the city on modern lines and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to its residents are bearing fruits now, he said.