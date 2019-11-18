UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Upgrading Public Parks, Play Grounds

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:55 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) upgrading public parks, play grounds

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started the up-gradation of parks, different playgrounds and greenbelts in the capital city which would considerably add beauty to the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has started the up-gradation of parks, different playgrounds and greenbelts in the capital city which would considerably add beauty to the city.

Senior official of MCI said through print media advertisement sought suggestions for up-gradation of different playgrounds, beautification of greenbelts and uplift of different roundabouts of the city to provide improved facilities to its residents and to practically involve the private sector in beautification process of the city.

He said MCI has received a very encouraging and positive response from many organizations, particularly from multinational companies.

He said MCI has started development of an Arabian styled park in union council Lohi Bher which would not only provide recreational facilities but also help promote healthy activities in the area.

Efforts were initiated by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) aimed at beautifying the city on modern lines and provide state-of-the-art recreational facilities to its residents are bearing fruits now, he said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Media From

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy eighth round starts on Monday

14 minutes ago

PML-N calls meeting to share Nawaz Sharif's messag ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2019

20 minutes ago

Will continue to play lead roles despite criticism ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Government Not to Call Early Parliamentar ..

4 minutes ago

Religious Ministry recommends establishing Ulema B ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.