Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad To Cancel Sanitary Workers Leaves For Eid Cleanliness Operation

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 08:35 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad to cancel sanitary workers leaves for Eid cleanliness operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Wednesday decided to cancel leaves of all its sanitary staff to keep the capital clean on Eid-ul-Azha.

The decision to the effect was taken in a meeting held here with Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz in chair to discuss the action plan for ensuring cleanliness during the Eid holidays.

According to an MCI official, a Sanitation Directorate representative briefed the mayor regarding the corporation's plan for collection and disposal of sacrificial animals' waste and offals.

The meeting was told that the directorate would ensure cleanliness of Eidgahs and other places on the occasion.

He said the mayor asked the corporation to finalize their arrangements for the special cleanliness operation and present the same in Thursday's meeting for approval.

Under cleanliness action plan, the official said more than 2,000 sanitary workers and supervisory staff would be deployed with vehicles and other machinery borrowed from other directorates.

The capital, he said, had been divided into five zones in order to carry out the cleanliness operation in an efficient manner. Around 60 deep ditches had been dug at several locations while digging of 20 more was underway to bury offals and other waste of the sacrificial animals.

