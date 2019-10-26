UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Anti-encroachment Drive; Several Illegal Structures Demolished

Sat 26th October 2019 | 09:43 PM

The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in various parts of its jurisdiction here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), in its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, demolished several illegal structures in various parts of its jurisdiction here on Saturday.

MCL anti-encroachment squad headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulations) Zubair Ahmed Watto imposed fine of Rs 21,500 on various shopkeepers, said the MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL squad demolished illegal structures including sheds, grills, hoardings, makeshift shops along sides of various roads, besides confiscating the belongings of encroachers.

The MCS squad shifted twelve truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Anti-encroachment squad also imposed a total fine of Rs 1500 on encroachers at Shadman, Rs 5000 Samnabad, Rs 2500 Raiwind, Rs 2500 Shadbagh, Rs 2500 Khokhar road, Rs 2000 Sultan Mehmood road, Rs 3000 Dharampura and Rs 2500 at Faisal town flats.

