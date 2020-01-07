UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Carries Out Anti-encroachment Operation In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 07:25 PM

The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital.

According to the MCL sources, the Ravi zone squad removed encroachment material from Shahdara and Shah Allam markets, Allama Iqbal zone squad from Raiwind, Samanabad zone squad from Karim Block, Gulberg zone squad from Model Town, and Nishtar zone squad removed encroachment material from Awan Market. Fine amounting to Rs 16,400 was imposed on the encroachers.

