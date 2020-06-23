Metropolitan Corporation Lahore clears encroachments

The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The anti-encroachment squads of Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday carried out an operation against encroachments in different areas of the provincial capital.

The zonal squad, headed by Municipal Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, removed encroachment material from Darbar Bibi Pak Daman, Garhi Shahu and Wahdat Raod, said a MCL spokesman here.

During the operation, the MCL cleared structures, including sheds, grills, billboards, hoardings, make-shifts shops along sides of various roads besides confiscating the belongings of the encroachers. The squad shifted four truck-load of confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.