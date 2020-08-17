UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Anti-encroachment Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:26 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-encroachment operation

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from the routes of Muharram's processions in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from the routes of Muharram's processions in the provincial capital.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad removed solid and temporary encroachments from Thokar Niaz Baig chowk to Niaz Baig village while squad also confiscated encroachments belongings including 13 shop's counters, tyre puncture material of 27 shops and 17 wheel carts.

The squad shifted the confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Meanwhile, the central squad of MCL demolished around 20 illegal shops at Kahna Nau and retrieved precious state land from land grabbers.

Related Topics

Lahore From Muharram

Recent Stories

Start of Afghan talks uncertain as prisoner releas ..

13 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

14 seconds ago

Texas Gunman Surrenders With Mother After Wounding ..

16 seconds ago

Trump Admin Approves Plan for Oil Drilling on Alas ..

18 seconds ago

Police arrest suspects after encounters

4 minutes ago

Israel planning UAE flights over Saudi: Netanyahu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.