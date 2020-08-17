Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-encroachment operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday carried out an anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from the routes of Muharram's processions in the provincial capital.

Headed by Metropolitan Officer (Regulation) Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, the MCL anti-encroachment squad removed solid and temporary encroachments from Thokar Niaz Baig chowk to Niaz Baig village while squad also confiscated encroachments belongings including 13 shop's counters, tyre puncture material of 27 shops and 17 wheel carts.

The squad shifted the confiscated goods to the MCL junkyard.

Meanwhile, the central squad of MCL demolished around 20 illegal shops at Kahna Nau and retrieved precious state land from land grabbers.