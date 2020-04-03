UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Anti-corona Spray

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 07:43 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-corona spray

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday once again carried out anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Friday once again carried out anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital.

According to the MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed with chlorine water at 40 points of the city including hospitals, markets, offices, streets other public places.

He further said that chlorine water spray operation was conducted following the directionsof Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting around37 km long area of the provincial capital.

