Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti COVID-19 spray in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the 404 places by covering 40 km across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He said that the anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted followingthe directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmentalsquads were disinfecting various parts of the city.