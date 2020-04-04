Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorine water spray

In an effort to disinfect the city area, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Saturday once again carried out anti-corona virus spray operation across the provincial capital

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at 37 points of the city including bus stands, offices, streets, hospitals, markets, public places and main roads.

He further said that chlorine water spray operation was conducted followingthe directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squadswere disinfecting around 40 - km long area of the city.