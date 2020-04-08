Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday once again conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

MCL conducted chlorinated spray at 816 place by covering 35 km.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.