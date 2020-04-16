UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray In City

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the 1079 places by covering 45 km across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the 1079 places by covering 45 km across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directionsof Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting variousparts of the city.

