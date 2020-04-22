UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:05 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation at the 855 places by covering 45 km across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation at the 855 places by covering 45 km across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directionsof Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum, adding that the departmental squads were disinfectingvarious parts of the city.

