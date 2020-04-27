UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Water Spray In City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:14 PM

In an effort to disinfect the city, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Monday conducted chlorinated water spray operations in 1,388 areas of the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Monday conducted chlorinated water spray operations in 1,388 areas of the city.

According to an MCL spokesperson, the squad carried out sprayed on various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were carrying out such operations in various parts of the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

