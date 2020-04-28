UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray In City

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:22 PM

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the 1089 places by covering 55 km across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Tuesday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation in the 1089 places by covering 55 km across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.

