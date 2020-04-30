Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated water spray in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Thursday conducted chlorinated water spray operation at 1,698 places in the provincial capital.

According to an MCL spokesperson, various squads carried out spray at roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.