Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Wednesday conducted chlorinated water spray operation at 1203 places across the provincial capital.

According to MCL spokesperson, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum. He mentioned that the departmental squads were disinfecting 50 km area of the city.