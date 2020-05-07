UrduPoint.com
Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Conducts Chlorinated Spray In City

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 07:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Thursday disinfected 2096 places of the provincial capital by sprinkling chlorinated water.

According to MCL spokesperson, squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

An area of 45 km was disinfected in the city.

He further said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conductedfollowing the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.

