Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated water spray in City

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect the city, the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday conducted anti-coronavirus spray operation at 2,591 places by covering 55-km area across the provincial capital.

According to an MCL spokesperson, a squad sprayed the chlorinated water at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places, and towns.

He said that anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted on the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and the departmental squads were disinfecting various parts of the city.