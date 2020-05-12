Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts chlorinated spray in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) disinfected 2596 places by conducting anti-coronavirus spray, thus covering 45 km across the provincial capital on Tuesday.

According to MCL sources, the squad of the department sprayed at various roads, markets, hospitals, buildings, offices, public places and towns.

The anti-coronavirus spray operation was conducted following thedirections of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.